‘Long Haulers’ Getting Extra Attention at Evangelical Hospital

New Rehabilitation Program Offers Relief for Long-Term COVID Symptoms

LEWISBURG – Long haulers are going to get some additional help… For the thousands of people who have had COVID-19 around here, Evangelical Community Hospital has set up a new multi-disciplinary rehab program.

The hospital says it is for people have lingering symptoms from a severe bout of coronavirus. Physicians there are now referring candidates for physical and pulmonary therapy, as well as other treatments they hope will get the ‘long haul’ patients back to work and daily activities.

They ask…If you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 and still feel fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, joint pain, muscle aches or chest pain, ask your doctor for a referral to the program. For more information, call 570-522-4135.