Fire Hits Home in Snyder County, No Injuries Reported

FREEBURG – A fire hit a home in Freeburg Monday evening, no injuries were reported. The blaze was reported around 4:15pm and arriving volunteers found the rear and attic of the home engulfed in smoke and flames. Freeburg Deputy Fire Chief John Stuck tells WKOK there were no injuries and the word of an explosion came from a venting propane tank.

There is word on social media today a family dog died in the blaze.

Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 says they sent crews from Freeburg, Kreamer, Fremont, Shamokin Dam, Middleburg, Port Trevorton, Mifflinburg, Kratzerville, and Selinsgrove. East New Market Street was closed for a time for the 4:17pm fire; crews were there until shortly after 8pm. Again, no injuries were reported. Stuck says Tim Weikel is the homeowner.

The fire is under investigation, a fire marshal visited Monday and will return Tuesday.