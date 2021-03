Milton Man Charged After Strangulation Incident in Northumberland County

MILTON – A Milton man faces charges after what troopers call a ‘strangulation incident’ recently in Northumberland County.

State police say they were called to an incident in East Chillisquaque Township that occurred between 27-year old Cody Martin of Milton and a 21-year old female from Selinsgrove. It happened March 7 around 9:15 p.m.

No additional details were reported by police. They do say charges have been filed.