Natural Causes Determined to be Cause of Death for Inmate at SCI Coal Township

STONINGTON – The death of an inmate at SCI Coal Township is reported to be from natural causes. State police in Stonington say 79-year old Richard Gibbs of Coal Township was pronounced dead in an infirmary cell on March 10 at the prison.

Police say Gibbs was on palliative care and was found unresponsive. Northumberland County Cororner James Kelly was called to the scene and determined he died of natural causes.