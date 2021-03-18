Shamokin Receives Funding to Student Flood Zone Changes

Flood Zone Study to Examine Addition of Over 200 Properties to Shamokin Flood Plan

HARRISBURG – The City of Shamokin has received funding to complete a study to determine if proposed changes to add over 200 properties in the 100-year flood zone are accurate.

In a release, Senator John Gordner (R-27, Berwick) and Representative Kurt Masser (R-107, Elysburg) announced the $130,000 in Act 47 state funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Under a proposed change to the FEMA flood map, 234 residential and commercial structures in Shamokin would be added to the flood zone, which the release says would quadruple the impacted area within the town and create cost prohibitive flood insurance for some residents.

Representative Masser says, “The proposed federal changes will cripple downtown Shamokin and its revitalization efforts as it seeks to pull itself out of Act 47 status.”

Senator Gordner adds, “This should help to limit the impact of the flood zone changes only to those properties that truly require it, which will allow us to continue seeking investment in the town of Shamokin.”

Act 47 grants are administered by DCED and given to financially distressed local governments to provide financial and technical assistance for financial recovery and the development of recovery plans.