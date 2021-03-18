PSU: No Blue-White Game, Will Hold In-Person Commencement

PA Headlines 3/18/21

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State has decided not to host the annual Blue-White game in 2021, but will allow first-year students to attend the final spring practice. The university will allow first-year students to attend the final spring practice on Saturday, April 17 inside Beaver Stadium.

Penn State President Eric Barron said, “We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for our first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters….Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring.”

Meantime, Spring 2021 graduates will have an in-person commencement with virtual options, The commencement weekend is planned for May 7 through May 9. The ceremonies will be held in Beaver Stadium, rain or shine. Graduates are allowed two guests to sit in pods of up to three people. A live stream will be available for those who cannot attend in person.