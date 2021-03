SUNBURY – The Weis Markets Corporation says they are closing one of the local stores in The Valley. The Weis Markets in the Anthra Plaza in Coal Township Northumberland County will be closed in May.

The company says the 35 full and part time workers will be shifted to the other Weis Store in Shamokin. Weis says they the decision as business continues to shift to their Walnut Street store in Shamokin. That Walnut Street store was recently renovated.