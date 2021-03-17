Woman Charged with  DUI with Children in the Car

Lackawanna County Woman Facing Charges After Unsafe Driving Incident with Children

MILTON – A 29-year old woman from Lackawanna County is facing charges after reports that she was traveling with two children in the vehicle while having suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

State police in Milton say Kelli Edwards of Olyphant, PA was traveling eastbound in Interstate 80 around 10:45 a.m. on March 4. Police observed her vehicle around milemarker 207 in Mifflin Township and took her into custody.

Police say she was under the influence and taken for chemical testing. Charges have been filed in District Court.