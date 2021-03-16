Lackawanna College Earns Big Recognition for Level Up Program

Lackawanna College Level Up Program Earns Big Recognition

SUNBURY – Lackawanna College, including its Sunbury Center, is being recognized by a notable business magazine for its Level Up program allowing high school students to earn an associate’s degree. The college was recognized by Fast Company as the ninth best in Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Sunbury Center Director Phil Campbell, “We are taking real approaches to heading off the student loan debt that’s going on in America right now. They have projected so far with all the students that have gone through, they’ve saved almost $1 million total.”

Campbell says the Sunbury center has a good relationship with Valley school districts whose high school students want to take advantage of the program, “I have a student who graduated from Shikellamy and was able to complete 30 credits while still in high school. That’s 30 credits, plus $3,000…that’s a year of college paid for.”

Campbell says some of the majors offered at the center that have been taking advantage of the program include business administration, criminal justice, human services, and professional studies. He says if students are interested in enrolling, they should talk with their school guidance counselor or contact the center. Online classes are available for the program as well.