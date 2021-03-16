State Police: Dalmatia Man Arrested for Rape of 12-Year-Old

Man Arrested for Rape in Dalmatia Area

DALMATIA – A Dalmatia man was arrested after raping a 12-year-old girl. Stonington state police say 30-year-old Patrick Whitehead was arrested last Friday on charges stemming from an investigation that started February 18.

Whitehead was arraigned last Friday in magistrate Michael Toomey’s office and the defendant is now jailed on $250,000 bail and he must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law.

Troopers say Whitehead forced the victim into sexual acts, showed pornography to her and touched her inappropriately, along with engaging in sexual intercourse.