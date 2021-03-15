State Police/Coroner: ATV Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old

LECK KILL – A woman from Schuylkill County died in an ATV accident in lower Northumberland County over the weekend. State police from Stonington tell us, 21-year-old Karli Snyder of Pitman was fatally injured in the incident about 3pm Sunday.

Troopers say she was a passenger in a four wheel UTV that flipped over at the intersection of Howerters Road at Cemetery Road. They say vehicle was making a turn when it hit an embankment and rolled over. The driver had minor injuries and three other passengers (ages 4, 9, and 11) were not injured.

State police say they were aided at the scene by the Northumberland County Coroner, EMS crews from Hegins, and Area Services, along with volunteers from Klingerstown and Pillow fire departments.