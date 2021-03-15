Steinhorn on WKOK: We are Living in Different Media Universes

CBS News Political Analyst Leonard Steinhorn: We’re at an Uncomfortable Moment in History

WASHINGTON, D.C. – CBS News Political Analyst Leonard Steinhorn says America needs to figure out how to dig itself out of the bitter divide in the country, but it’s not a place we haven’t seen before.

Sharing his analysis on WKOK’s On the Mark program recently, Steinhorn says part of the country’s divide comes from us all living in different media universes, “It’s that old Paul Simon song from Simon and Garfunkel, ‘The Boxer,’ a man hears wants to hear and disregards the rest, but you can only hear what you want to hear in a media environment in which you can choose whichever platforms you want that confirm your biases.”

Steinhorn says he thinks we need to start reading things from people on the other side of the political spectrum, immersing ourselves in it, and begin having those conversations, “But, look, let’s also realize this; we’re not in a civil war which we were in the 1860s. In the 1960s, we had people at each other’s throats on Vietnam. We had people in the streets burning down cities. We had the commission called ‘the Police Riot’ in Chicago at the Democratic Convention in 1968. We had stark division in those years.”

He says the question now is how do we begin to pull ourselves out of it all”, “And whether there are leaders in place or whether there’s desire in our culture to deal with this, or whether we can figure out a way to deal with this sort of media polarization.”

Steinhorn says we as a culture need to figure out how to deal with it, and while we are at a very uncomfortable moment in history, it’s not a place we haven’t seen before.

You can hear the full interview on the WKOK Podcast page.