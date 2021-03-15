Fatal ATV Accident Investigated in Northumberland County

LECK KILL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – An ATV accident in Northumberland County led to the county coroner being called to the scene. The 3:15pm incident was reported near Leck Kill and Pitman, near Valley Road and Howerters Road, in Upper Mahanoy Township.

The Northumberland County Communications Center says coroner was called around 4pm. State police say they investigated and will have more details soon, they have not said what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured in Northumberland County.