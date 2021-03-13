Four Day Teacher and School Personnel Vaccine Clinic Underway

Teachers In Line For Vaccinations

Two Thousand Educators To Be Vaccinated

MILTON – A four-day coronavirus vaccination clinic for teachers kicked off Friday afternoon at the CSIU. One of the Valley teachers to receive the vaccine said she was glad to receive the shot, she is a Shamokin pre-K teacher, “We’re turning new page. I was the first one, actually. I am happy it was one and done.”

Governor Wolf allocated two thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia County educators.

CSIU Assistant Executive Director John Kurelja says this is a big step toward getting parents back to work. The vaccines are not mandatory. Kurelja said every appointment and backup slot were filled almost immediately.

The clinic will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday.