Spring Forward to Day Saving Time, Change Detector Batteries

HARRISBURG – With this weekend’s move to Daylight Saving Time, Pennsylvania’s State Fire Commissioner is reminding state residents to do more than just turn their clocks ahead. State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego says the time change is a good time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, noting that both can save lives.

With Pennsylvania ranking near the top in terms of house fire deaths, Trego says its critical to have a functioning smoke detector. And because carbon monoxide cannot be seen or smelled Trego says its also important that a CO detector is working properly. In addition Trego is urging families to have a home fire escape plan which should be practiced so people know what to do and where to go in the event of a fire.