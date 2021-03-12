Fire Damaged Building in Sunbury Thursday Night, No Injuries

SUNBURY – A fire Thursday night damaged a home at the intersection of Eleventh and Market Streets in Sunbury. Northumberland County 9-1-1 said volunteers from Sunbury, Northumberland, Point Township, Shamokin Dam, and Elysburg along with units from Shamokin and Kratzerville unit, all were dispatched.

The 10pm blaze did damage the dwelling near that intersection, no injuries were reported and volunteers finished at the scene around midnight. The firefighters had assistance from Sunbury police and Sunbury fire police. More details later today on the Sunbury fire Thursday night.