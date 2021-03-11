Child Pornography Arrest in Snyder County: One in Custody

PORT TREVORTON – State troopers along with other state and federal lawmakers and investigators converged on Port Trevorton this week, and they arrested a man for child pornography.

Arrested after an investigation that began in Tioga County, was 27-year-old Kevin Perry of the 3200 block of South Main Street in Port Trevorton. They say he is a former Tioga County resident who possessed images of suspected child pornography both in Tioga County and in Snyder County.

He’s facing ten charges of Sexual Abuse of Children, was arraigned in front of magistrate Jeffrey Mensch and jailed on $25,000 bail.

An extensive task force and cooperative investigation involved state and local police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, FBI, state attorney general, and other law enforcement agencies. Perry will face a hearing next week.