Florida Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Reportedly Suicidal

Reportedly Suicidal Florida Man Arrested for Drug Possession

LEWISBURG – A Florida man was taken into custody in the Valley on drug possession charges; he was also reportedly suicidal and attempted to flee the state at one point. Selinsgrove state police say arrested was 23 year-old Edwin Dean of Naples, Florida.

Troopers say the incident first occurred February 27 when the Milton barracks received a phone call from relatives he was traveling north on Routes 11 and 15 coming from Florida heading to New York. Relatives said Dean was also suicidal and possibly homicidal.

In Perry County, Newport troopers first obtained a visual of his vehicle and eventually stopped him in Snyder County, where Selinsgrove troopers took over. Dean was then sent to Geisinger for a mental health evaluation.

After a search warrant was obtained by troopers last Friday, it was discovered Dean’s vehicle had drugs inside, including 500 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and equipment to harvest marijuana.

Troopers say Dean then attempted to flee the state when he discovered his vehicle was searched but was taken into custody by Milton troopers in Lewisburg.

Dean was sent back to the Selinsgrove barracks and charged with felony drug charges, arraigned in district court and sent to the Snyder County Jail in lieu of bail.