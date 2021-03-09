Coal Township Volunteers Mourning Chief 102 Kevin Malukas

COAL TOWNSHIP – Volunteer fighters and many people in the community are mourning the loss of a firefighter and fire chief in Coal Township. The death Monday of Coal Township Fire Department Chief 102, Kevin Malukas died suddenly Monday morning. They say he was an active volunteer, involved in many aspects of the fire service,

News Item reports he died at his Webster Street home early Monday. He was 59. The paper says he was a long-time member of the East End Fire Co. in Springfield, but his service to the area was felt well beyond the borders of the Polish Poconos.

They say he taught fire fighters, as well as local schools, was an EMT and Northumberland County Public Safety Director and Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Steve Jeffery, who also serves as fire chief for the City of Shamokin, recalled Malukas’ ambition to serve the community as they grew up together in Springfield, says News Item.