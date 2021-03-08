Elysburg Woman Injured and Facing Assault Charges After Crash

State Police: Elysburg Woman Intentionally Crashes Car into On-coming Traffic

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP – Injuries are reported for a 58-year old woman from Elysburg who allegedly crashed her car intentionally in an attempt to harm herself. State police in Stonington say the accident happen on March 2 around 10:40 a.m. in Northumberland County’s Shamokin Township.

Police say the unidentified woman was traveling west on Snydertown Road when she intentionally drove her vehicle into the path of an oncoming car. She was transported to Geisinger for injuries, although there’s no word on the extent of those injuries.

The operator in the other vehicle was unharmed. Assisting state police at the scene were volunteers from Stonington and Elysburg Fire Departments and Americus Ambulance.