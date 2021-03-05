Shamokin Dam Police Subdue Drugged, Out of Control Man

SHAMOKIN DAM – It took a Taser and some patience by Shamokin Dam police to take a man, high on meth, into custody Wednesday. Officers tell us a man who lives along the Old Trail, apparently injected some amount of methamphetamine, and then became disruptive along the Old Trail, and at a neighbors home.

Officers responded with help from Selinsgrove, and Sunbury police, and state police. The man they said was out of control, carrying a needle, uncooperative and they say he also had a knife. During the encounter, police say it was apparent that a public and officer safety issue existed, they used a Taser shocking device to subdue him. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital.

Officers say charges may be filed later. A section of the Old Trail was closed for a short time Wednesday evening.