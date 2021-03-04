Woman Loses $8,000 in Facebook Marketplace Fraud

Facebook Marketplace Fraud Has Woman Out $8,000

MONROE TOWNSHIP – A Selinsgrove woman is out $8,000 thanks after she tried to buy a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. Selinsgrove state police reported recently the incident occurred between January 31 and February 8.

Troopers say when the victim tried to purchase the vehicle, she sent the unknown suspect(s) $8,000 in gift cards – $1,600 in EBay gift cards and $6,400 in Google Play cards. After sending the money, the victim never received the vehicle. Troopers are still investigating.