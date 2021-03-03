Body Found in River Identified As Williamsport Teen

SUNBURY – A body found in the Susquehanna River last weekend has been identified as that of a missing Williamsport teen. The Northumberland County Coroner James Kelly tells us, Maverick Wilton has been identified as the individual discovered in the Susquehanna River on Saturday.

PennLive is reporting, after the 16-year-old went missing, family members and friends organized searches, put up flyers and used social media in hopes someone would see him. A gofundme site has been established to help the family. They did not know how long the body was in the river.

Kelly says dental x-rays were used in the identification process. Dr. John C. Owens, Coal Township, assisted the Coroner Office. The cause and manner of death is pending further testing following an autopsy performed by Dr. Samuel Land, of Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.