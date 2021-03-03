Fire Hits Northumberland Home, Volunteers Make Quick Stop

NORTHUMBERLAND – A fire in an attic and the roof of a home in Northumberland caused heavy damage Tuesday night, and word is volunteers made a quick stop on the blaze. The fire was in a home in the 300 block of Orange Street. Anyone who was in the home got out okay and no injuries were reported. Witnesses said volunteers stopped the fire from advancing.

Northumberland County Communications dispatchers tell us the fire was dispatched at about 10pm; units were on scene until midnight. Volunteers from Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, and Upper Augusta Township were summoned, along with Area Services Ambulance, and Mahoning Township’s RIT (Rapid Intervention Team).

Reports to the 9-1-1 Center were that smoke was coming from the home, first police then a fire chief found smoke and flames coming from the attic. The home was damaged by the fire did not advance far beyond the firefighters initial point of contact.