State Troopers: Strangulation Charge Follows Violent Incident

WKOK Staff | March 1, 2021 |

Danville Man Charged After A Domestic Dispute

arrest

DANVILLE — Milton state police responded to the scene of a domestic incident in Danville Friday and a strangulation charge is the result.

Troopers say 30-year-old Colton Koser of Danville allegedly put a 34-year-old female in a chokehold,  restricting her breathing and throwing her into the wall. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

State police say a 2-year old was present during the incident.

Charges were filed against Koser through Magisterial District Court.

 

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff