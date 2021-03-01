State Troopers: Strangulation Charge Follows Violent Incident

Danville Man Charged After A Domestic Dispute

DANVILLE — Milton state police responded to the scene of a domestic incident in Danville Friday and a strangulation charge is the result.

Troopers say 30-year-old Colton Koser of Danville allegedly put a 34-year-old female in a chokehold, restricting her breathing and throwing her into the wall. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

State police say a 2-year old was present during the incident.

Charges were filed against Koser through Magisterial District Court.