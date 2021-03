SELINSGROVE – An investigation is underway into an alleged neglect of care incident at the Selinsgrove Center along Route 522 in Snyder County’s Penn Township.

State police in Selinsgrove say it happened on February 8 just after 8:30 a.m. Police the say a staff person is responsible for the incident that resuled in a minor injury to the victim, a 28-year old female resident of Selinsgrove Center.

Police are continuing to investigate and gather additional information.