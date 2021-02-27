Two More COVID Deaths Locally, But Two Local Outbreaks Wane

While there have been two more COVID-19 deaths in The Valley, and 24,000 deaths statewide, several local outbreaks are waning.

In our region, the state Department of Health reported Saturday, because of the virus, one person died from Snyder County, and one person died from Northumberland County. The names of the people who died aren’t disclosed by the state. Most deaths locally have been individuals 65 years of age or older, and many were residents of Long Term Care Facilities.

Overall, Northumberland County has had 322 deaths, Snyder County has had 79 deaths because of coronavirus. Union county has had 81 and Montour County 60.

Meantime, there are fewer cases at SCI Coal Township and Bucknell University. The prison now has 95 active inmate cases, and 16 active employee cases. They had over 150 active cases earlier in the week.

At Bucknell, their dashboard now shows a decrease in the total number of student and staff cases on campus during spring semester. Currently, there 118 active student cases and five staff members; that number is 41 students fewer than the day before.

Statewide there were 3,361 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 929,697. The state says there were no changes in local hospitalizations. Statewide, there are 1,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 132 new deaths in Pennsylvania for a total of 24,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

To date, the state has administered 2,307,725 doses of vaccine, including 1,621,102 first doses and 686,623 second doses.

There are 3,876,216 individuals who have tested negative to date.