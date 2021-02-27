US Congressman Dan Meuser votes ‘No’ on $2 Trillion Package

WASHINGTON – US Congressman Dan Meuser, not of fan of the $1.9 million federal stimulus plan making its way through US Congress said overnight, he voted ‘no’ on the measure.

US Congressman Dan Meuser’s full statement:

POTTSVILLE, PA – Tonight, Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA) made the following remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives outlining his opposition to H.R. 1319. The House will vote on the package later this evening:

“Over the past year, Congress has allocated nearly $4 trillion to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Democrat Leadership is following through on a campaign promise made by President Biden to spend another $2 trillion. Further assistance is appropriate for those individuals, families, and businesses who have been hit the hardest, including restaurants, but this bill fails to recognize the improving economic conditions as well as the fact that more than $1 trillion from previous relief packages remains unspent. Just 9% of this bill goes towards combating the virus, and just 1% is directed for vaccines. Instead, the apparent priorities of the Democrat Leadership include a bail-out for mismanaged states, pension funds, an increase in the minimum wage, and half a billion dollars for the arts and humanities. Congress has already provided $68 billion for our schools, more than double the CDC’s highest estimate of what it would take for our schools to open safely. We should be able to unite in supporting an economic recovery, open our schools, increase testing, and ensure the efficient distribution of vaccines.”

