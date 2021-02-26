Snyder County Commissioners Eliminate County Per Capita Tax

County Per Capita Tax Eliminated in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG – There’s no more county per capita tax in Snyder County. County commissioners made that announcement Friday, which will save every adult in the county five dollars per year.

Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says Snyder County was one of only a handful of counties who still levied this tax. He says after a challenging year, the county reviewed the net proceeds of the ‘nuisance’ tax. Commissioners then made and reached a goal to eliminate it – thanks in part to county row officers and department heads. Kantz says it will be about a $30,000 loss in revenue.

Commissioners say however, there is still a per capita tax levied by some municipalities and school districts. County residents are also reminded anyone who’s a homeowner the farmstead and homestead filing exemption deadline is this Monday, March 1.