AccuWeather: Four to Eight Inch Snowfall Set for Thursday

The Valley is getting ready for another plowable snowfall. AccuWeather says snow will start Thursday morning and continue off and on until Friday morning. A four to eight inch total is expected. If we have weather related announcements, check out Winternet

The AccuWeather Forecast:

Tonight: considerable cloudiness with a bit of snow late with little or no accumulation. Low 22.

Tomorrow: periods of snow mixing with sleet, accumulating 3-6 inches. High 28.

Friday: cloudy with a little snow at times, mainly early, accumulating a coating to an inch; storm total

snowfall 4-8 inches. High 33.

Full AccuWeather here: https://www.wkok.com/weather/