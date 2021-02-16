Sirens-On for Long Time Member of Danville Fire Company

Fire Company Celebrates Member’s Long-Time Service

DANVILLE – Members of the Friendship Fire Company in Danville, along with family and friends, held a celebration for a long-time member recently. WBRE/WYOU reports that the Danville Fire Department celebrated Raymond Santucci’s 90th birthday by helping to organize a sirens-on driveby for him.

Santucci, who has been a member of the fire company for over 60 years, says he doesn’t “get a chance to celebrate many things anymore” so he appreciated the event. Deanna Force, who helped organize the event, expressed that the family was concerned about celebrating Santucci due to COVID-19, but this was a way for them to “celebrate in style” and also show the support of the Fire Company.

Along with his time at the Friendship Fire Company, Santucci also served as a Marine during the Korean War and is a member of the American Legion.