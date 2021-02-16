Ice Storm Glazes Valley, Schools Delayed, Some Roads Restricted

UPDATE: PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restriction that was in place on the roadways listed below in the region. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on:

Interstate 80 Interstate 180 Route 15 in Lycoming County Route 147 – from Interstate 180 to Route 45 in Northumberland County

UPDATE: PennDOT has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on Route 54, Natalie Mountain in Northumberland County and Route 44 between Elimsport and Jersey Shore, in Lycoming County, in north central Pennsylvania.

SUNBURY — The Valley received a glaze of sleet and freezing rain, temperatures are right around the freezing mark, schools are ether virtual or delayed, and untreated surfaces are slippery.

PPL reports about 130 power outages in The Valley, centered in the Point Township, Montour Ridge, Elysburg areas, and in Richfield Juniata County 600 outages reported.

Winternet has a number of local school, government and local offices delayed today.

AccuWeather says we’ll have a cloudy day with a high of 43, and a snow and sleet event Thursday with four to eight inches accumulation. AccuWeather is posted at WKOK.com.

Right now…PennDOT has imposed restrictions on Route 54, Natalie Mountain, in Northumberland County. They say no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles are restricted.

That includes cars, SUVs, pickup trucks; towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place. Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place.

There are also speed and vehicle restrictions on I-80, 180, 81, 83 and 99, and there are speed restrictions on Route 15 and Route 44 in Lycoming County, and Route 147 – from Interstate 180 to Route 45 in Northumberland County.