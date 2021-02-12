Some Additional Details on I-80 Woman Found Dead

MILTON – State troopers out with still more details on the tragic death of a woman whose body was found in Union County Sunday. They now say 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith was shot 20 times by 28-year-old Tracy Rollins Jr. of Dallas, Texas. Rollins was picked up in Connecticut by Pennsylvania and Connecticut state troopers. He is an over the road trucker now charged with abuse of a corpse and homicide.

PennLive is reporting that a note found in the victim’s pocket led to his arrest. Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson told PennLive “It took old-fashioned police work,” While Rollin’s truck cab contained blood and spent shell casings, no gun has been found and no motive for the killing is known.