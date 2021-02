Drive Through Narcan Distribution in Sunbury

SUNBURY— If you know someone who might overdose through opioid use, there is a drive-through distribution of Narcan coming up.

Evangelical Community Hospital is distributing Narcan at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Sunbury branch Tuesday, February 23, from 11:30-12:30 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short demonstration on how to use it will be given.