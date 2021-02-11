Sunbury Bible Church Hosting Annual “Night to Shine”

Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine Coming to Sunbury Bible Church

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Bible Church is hosting their second annual “Night to Shine” event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will take place this Friday from 5-8 p.m.

The foundation’s “Night to Shine” event honors and supports people with special needs over the age of 14. Last year Sunbury Bible Church Pastor Mike Miller and company welcomed 125 guests in the church’s first time holding the event.

In light of the global pandemic, this year’s event will be a virtual experience. The Prom will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a special-made video from Tim Tebow followed by him crowning each guest.