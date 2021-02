SHAMOKIN DAM— A South Carolina man is in jail after police charged him with two vehicle thefts. Shamokin Dam Police arrested 36-year-old Christopher Littrel. He was being asked to leave the premises at a hotel in the borough when police discovered his car was stolen from Tioga County. They also discovered there was an arrest warrant for another motor vehicle theft. He was jailed and charges are pending for the theft of the S-U-V that was found at that hotel parking lot in Snyder County.