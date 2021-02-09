White Deer Man Faces Charges After Fleeing Police

WHITE DEER – A White Deer man was taken into custody last Friday night after a traffic stop. State Police at Milton say 44-year old Justin Kennedy fled from his car on foot and resisted efforts to be apprehended. After a brief foot pursuit and struggle, police were able to take him into custody.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Old Route 15 in Union County’s White Deer Township. Police say Kennedy was also wanted for an active warrant on fleeing and eluding a police officer in Lycoming County. Kennedy was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension.