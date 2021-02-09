Rocking Red Healthy for Hearts: About Blood Pressure

LEWISBURG– Knowing your blood pressure numbers is an important step in having a healthy heart. In February, we Rock Red for Healthy Hearts and a local cardiologist says it’s a good idea to know your blood pressure. Dr. Saquib Siddiqui of Evangelical’s Heart and Vascular Center spoke on WKOK Sunrise and explained our blood pressure.

“Higher pressures can put a lot of stress on the arteries and can cause arterial disease, heart attacks, or stroke. If your heart has to pump harder, it can lead to congestive heart failure. So, this is the reason why blood pressure is important,” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui says reducing stress, salt intake, and getting sleep are key:

“Getting sleep. Getting eight to ten hours of sleep a night is not easy to do, especially if you have kids or have an early morning. “Of course, it’s not going to be easy to do; but, trying to manage getting to sleep at a certain time, and waking up at a certain time, having a routine driven sleep mechanism can be really helpful in decreasing blood pressure,” he said.

The cardiologist added that it’s important to talk to your primary care physician and ask questions to make sure you are doing all you can to have a healthy heart. You can hear his full interview on the podcast page at wkok.com.