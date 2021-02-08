69,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Administered at Geisinger

Geisinger Provides 69,000th COVID-19 Vaccine

DANVILLE – The COVID-19 vaccination process continues making big progress at Geisinger. The health system says it recently provided its 69,000th dose, about 56,000 of which have been first doses. Geisinger says over 13,000 second doses have been administered.

Geisinger says two-thirds of its employees have received at least one dose and about half have been fully vaccinated. Over that time, Geisinger says the number of employees testing positive has decreased by about 90% from a peak in mid-December.