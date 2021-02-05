Valley Woman Sues Dauphin County Claiming Police Assault

Suit Filed By Northumberland Woman Claiming Police Assault

MIDDLETOWN – A Northumberland woman, who is a retired Selinsgrove School District music teacher, has filed a federal lawsuit against Dauphin County. PennLive reports 61-year-old Katherine Bartol claims she was ‘threatened, assaulted, and harassed’ at the county’s booking center following a DUI arrest. She says she was not intoxicated.

According to PennLive, Bartol contends she was allegedly abused in April 2019 after being pulled over by Steelton police while traveling back from visiting a friend who was gravely ill. She was then taken to the county’s judicial center for a blood test after being unable to take a breathlizer test.

Bartol claims she wasn’t intoxicated but was still affected by injuries from a severe car crash that occurred five months earlier. Then while at the center, Bartol claims staffers ‘punched and hit her, leaving bruises on her legs and hip’ as they searched and threatened her.

Bartol is seeking unspecified financial damages. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said county officials had no comment.