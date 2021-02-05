Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Routes 11 & 15 Incident

HUMMELS WHARF – One person was killed in a pedestrian accident on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf Thursday night. Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 tells us, the incident happened around 10pm on the highway near Runyan Road. State police investigated and have no other details to release.

CSR 9-1-1 said they dispatched Hummels Wharf fire and rescue crews, paramedics, state police, the Snyder County Coroner, PennDOT, and Fire Police from Selinsgrove, Freeburg, Kratzerville, Northumberland and Selinsgrove.

They say PennDOT closed the road for a time but is now open. Shamokin Dam police and Selinsgrove police assisted. We are trying to get additional information on the fatal pedestrian accident in Snyder County Thursday night.