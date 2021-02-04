State Troopers Looking for Walmart Scam Artists Last Month

SELINSGROVE – State troopers are asking for your help identifying some thieves at the Selinsgrove area Walmart last month. We’ve posted pictures at WKOK.com, of the people troopers say stole about $1,220 from the store. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-374-8145.

State police from the Selinsgrove barracks say the two perpetrators went into the store together about 2pm January 9, said they were there to ‘send a money gram’ and confused the cashier using a quick change scam. They got away with the cash; you can see their picture at WKOK.com.