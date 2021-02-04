UPDATE: Routes 11 & 15 Fully Reopen in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — All of Routes 11 & 15 is back open in Liverpool, Perry County, after an injury accident early Thursday morning. No details are out on the crash, but reports from the scene indicate, north and south 11 & 15 was blocked after a car and a tractor-trailer collided. At least one person in the car was entrapped. Reports from the scene also indicated Life Flight was called and the driver was due to be flown to the hospital. State police at Newport were on the scene and are scheduled to release more details later.