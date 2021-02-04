State Police: Woman Assaulted for hours; Troopers Make Arrest

Snyder County Man Arrested for Assault

SELINSGROVE- A Selinsgrove man is in the Snyder County Jail after being arrested for physical and sexual assault. State Police at Selinsgrove took 43-year-old Dustin Albright into custody after an incident Tuesday on the Old Trail in Monroe Township. It happened over the course of about nine hours that day. Albright was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Rowe and placed in prison in lieu of $150,000 bail. Both Albright and the victim were medically evaluated at the scene.