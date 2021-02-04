Reps Masser and Culver React to the Governor’s Budget Address

HARRISBURG – Two local state lawmakers reacted to the governor’s budget address. Wolf proposed a 46% increase in Personal Income Tax (PIT) rates, an increased minimum wage, and a severance tax on natural gas production.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, State Representative Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland) says the proposal will take money away from his continuents. Governor Tom Wolf proposed increasing the state income tax paid by small businesses and working Pennsylvanians by 46%. Masser says this comes at a time when many Pennsylvanians are struggling just to survive. Masser feels the governor needs to work on getting the COVID-19 vaccine out into the arms of frontline workers, seniors, and others.

Meanwhile, Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) agreed that the measures proposed by the governor would be devastating to middle-class Pennsylvanians who are already struggling financially, as well as many small businesses. In reacting to the governor’s proposal, she relayed that independent data indicates that a $12 minimum wage would cost Pennsylvania 27,000 jobs and a severance tax on natural gas production would hurt one of the central industries involved in the production of PPE and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below can read both lawmaker’s full statements:

Masser’s statement:

“The governor’s proposal would take more money away from small businesses and out of the paychecks of working Pennsylvanians at a time when many of them are struggling just to survive. Rather than increasing the tax burden on employers and workers, we need the governor and his administration to more effectively get the COVID-19 vaccine out to Pennsylvanians. We need the governor to focus on getting the vaccine off the storage shelves and into the arms of frontline workers, senior citizens and other Pennsylvanians. The best way to increase state revenue is through economic growth, and that’s highly dependent right now on the vaccine.” Masser said.

Culver’s statement:

“These measures proposed by the governor would be devastating to middle-class Pennsylvanians who are already struggling financially, as well as many small businesses that pay the PIT. These two demographics have suffered tremendously throughout this pandemic, and these additional financial burdens would only worsen that suffering.

“The Independent Fiscal Office’s data indicates that a $12 minimum wage would cost Pennsylvania 27,000 jobs. This is not the time to take actions that would be incredibly harmful to our economic recovery, as well as our pandemic response. A severance tax on natural gas production would hurt one of the central industries involved in the production of PPE and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is just the first of a long series of steps in the annual budget process. The governor’s proposal serves as a starting point for conversation and deliberation through numerous budget hearings with each executive department. In my position on the House Appropriations Committee, I will work to prevent overspending, promote vaccine distribution and avoid tax increases. Pennsylvanians deserve a budget that works for them.”