Geisinger VP of Health Services Gives Inside Look at Vaccine Rollout

DANVILLE – When it starts rolling out COVID-19 vaccines again, Geisinger has a great amount of people, equipment and technology ready.

Geisinger VP of Health Services Allison Hess Geisinger has been getting doses at a few campuses, not just at one location, “We have been (receiving vaccine) at a couple places across the organization. We received them in Danville, Lewistown, and one of our facilities in the northeast as well.”

Hess says people looking to book a vaccine appointment will go through a screening process, “The first part of this process is certainly making sure we can verify that everyone is in the ‘1A’ category. And then we’ll ask them additional questions like did they receive another vaccine in the last 14 days, if you’ve had COVID recently…and we have a great team of infectious disease doctors and pharmacists well versed in vaccine questions.”

Hess says Geisinger also has an electronic trail that precedes and follows the vaccine distribution. Hess says the health system also works with its innovation team, ethic/medical records group, and its contact center of hundreds of employees who’ve been fielding calls for appointments.