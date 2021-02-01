PennDOT Out With More Travel Restrictions: Many Vehicles Banned

|FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 1, 2021PennDOT and PA Turnpike Implement Additional Vehicle Restrictions in Response to Winter Storm
Motorists Urged to Avoid Travel if PossibleHarrisburg, PA – In response to winter weather conditions through much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are implementing additional restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will begin at 9:00 AM and remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible.
Effective at 9:00 AM, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:
On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Effective at 9:00 AM, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Tier 1 restrictions remain in effect on the following roadways:
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. High winds and freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.
Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.
MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, PennDOT, [email protected] or 717-783-8800
# # #
PennDOT Out With More Travel Restrictions: Many Vehicles Banned
| February 1, 2021 |