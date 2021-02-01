PennDOT Out With More Travel Restrictions: Many Vehicles Banned

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 1, 2021PennDOT and PA Turnpike Implement Additional Vehicle Restrictions in Response to Winter Storm

Motorists Urged to Avoid Travel if PossibleHarrisburg, PA – In response to winter weather conditions through much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are implementing additional restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will begin at 9:00 AM and remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible. Effective at 9:00 AM, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Interstate 76/276/95 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226) to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to Interstate 81;

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

Interstate 283 in both directions;

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 276 (PA Turnpike mainline) to Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56); and

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95) to Interstate 81 (Clarks Summit Interchange, Exit 131). On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place. Effective at 9:00 AM, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions; and

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56) to Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95). On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place. Tier 1 restrictions remain in effect on the following roadways: Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161, to Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226)

Interstate 80 in both directions from Interstate 99 to Interstate 79; and

The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions. Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu. PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. High winds and freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety. Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation. MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, PennDOT, [email protected] or 717-783-8800

Carl DeFebo, PTC, [email protected] or 717-645-2265 # # #