A Gun Theft Reported By State Police, Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – The theft of a handgun is reported by state police at Selinsgrove. They say sometime early in the morning last Thursday, someone stole numerous items from unlocked vehicles in Penn Township, Snyder County.

The incidents were in the Salem Manor Court/Old Route 522 area, troopers say several thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported, glove boxes and center consoles were targeted and one victim had a gun stolen.

State police say the perpetrators might be two people seen in that area with a young child. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-374-8145.