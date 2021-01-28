PETA Wants To Save Animals from Local Sportsmen’s Club

More Union County Sportsmen’s Club Animals May Be Moved By PETA

MILLMONT – It’s been just about a year since Dillan the bear was rescued by PETA, and others, from the Union County’s Sportsmen’s Club; Now the organization is pursuing more rescues of animals they say are still suffering there. PETA says it sent a letter this week to club president Ray Kline offering help to relocate those animals, including birds and deer.

PETA says one suffering animal in particular is a peahen named Penny. PETA says its showing signs of bumblefoot – a painful, progressive inflammatory condition that can lead to infection of the bone, severe lameness and even death.

PETA says Dillan the bear is doing better since being transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado, including undergoing crucial dental surgery and losing dangerously unhealthy weight he carried.