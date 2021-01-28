Sunbury residents Can Apply for Homelessness Prevention Grant

Homelessness Prevention Grant Open To Sunbury Residents

SUNBURY – Sunbury residents at risk of losing their housing may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to prevent homelessness. SEDA-COG has announced the Residence Subsistence Program is being given about $73,000 through the Community Development Block Grant from the CARES Act.

SEDA-COG says the grants can be used to pay utility payments and rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction or cutoff of service. Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000 paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families and assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.

Applications will be accepted starting next Monday on a first-come, first-serve basis and ends when the funds are spent. Sunbury residents may contact Andrea Kehler Herb at 570-644-6575 ext. 119, cell 570-917-3091, or via email at [email protected]

Here is the full release from Sunbury and SEDA-COG:

Residents at risk of losing their housing in the City of Sunbury may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to prevent homelessness.

The Resident Subsistence Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit residents and is funded with a $73,554 entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV).

The grants can be used to pay utility payments to prevent cutoff of service and rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction.

Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.

Applications will be accepted starting Feb. 1. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis and ends when the funds are spent.

Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. (CSO) will provide the grants to Sunbury residents, as allocated by the City of Sunbury. CSO is managing the program on behalf of the city. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.

Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing. Homeowners must provide documentation from the mortgage holder showing payments in arrears and renters must sign the self-certification eviction form. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HUD Section 8 income limits for Northumberland County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.

For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Sunbury residents may contact Andrea Kehler Herb at 570-644-6575 ext. 119, cell 570-917-3091, or via email at [email protected].

SEDA-COG’s Community Development program administers 14 CDBG contracts for 28 communities. Over 35 years, the program has secured $120 billion for over 1,000 projects with its 12 dedicated staff.

As a community and economic development agency, SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of its communities at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit www.seda-cog.org.